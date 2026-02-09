Florida High School Football: Wakulla HC Scott Klees announces retirement

The Scott Klees era at Wakulla High School (Fla.) has come to an end as the longtime head coach announced his retirement on Monday.

WCTV first reported the news that Klees, who spent 24 seasons with the program, was stepping away. Wakulla won 178 games under Klees and made a pair of state championship appearances in 2011 and 2015 under his leadership.

The decision for Klees comes after he was inducted into the FACA Hall of Fame in January. Wakulla will now look for a new head coach for the first time since 2002.

“I’ll miss the relationship with the players the most,” Klees told WCTV. “I’ve only been at two schools, and the people you meet and the relationships with the players and the coaches is what I’ll miss most.”

In 2025, the War Eagles went 6-5, losing in the first round of the Class 3A FHSAA state tournament. Wakulla ranked as the No. 170 team in Florida, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Wakulla averaged 28.3 points per game last season. After a 1-2 start, it rattled off four wins in a row, but stumbled to the finish line, losing three of its last four, including the postseason defeat to Bishop Kenny.

In 2023, the War Eagles won their first 11 games before losing in the state tournament. Under Klees, Wakulla won 10 or more games in seven seasons, per MaxPreps.

Klees tells WCTV that he’ll continue to teach at the Crawfordville school.

There’s been no shortage of head coaching changes in the Sunshine State, per usual. Earlier this month, Melbourne Central Catholic tabbed former Cocoa head coach Ryan Schneider. Jupiter also has a new lead man, naming Josh Brooks the Warriors’ new HC. Brooks replaces the outgoing Jason Kradman, who stepped down last month as Jupiter’s head football coach and has since accepted the offensive coordinator job at Division III Lawrence University.

Rivals’ Andy Villamarzo has more on Brooks and Florida high school football as we transition from the 2025 season to 2026.

