The West Boca Raton Bulls have become a Florida high school football powerhouse by winning back-to-back Class 6A state championships. However, the program went through some growing pains before the rise, as revealed in the new documentary series produced by the school and Corey Cola Jr.

Titled “The Team Out West,” the first episode, which is now available on YouTube, focused on the team’s rebuilding process. School principal Edmund Capitano, athletic director Alphonso Moran, and head coach Dylan Potts gave their insights on transforming the program from losers to winners.

It’s a wonderful turnaround, considering that the Bulls had a 1-9 record in the 2021 Florida high school football season. Since then, West Boca Raton improved to six wins the following year and nine in 2023. They finished with a perfect 15-0 record in 2024, solidifying their position as serious contenders. That impressive feat includes their 26-7 victory over Osceola for the state championship.

The Bulls repeated as champions last year. Though they suffered losses against Bergen Catholic and Cardinal Newman, they finished the season with a seven-game winning streak. That stretch includes their 31-0 shutout victory over West Broward to defend their crown.

In addition to the opportunity to win a third consecutive state championship, the blessings keep on coming for West Boca Raton. Recently, Potts confirmed that they will become the next Florida high school football team to partner with Adidas and will wear Patrick Mahomes’ Gladiator brand uniforms.

Florida high school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Florida, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.