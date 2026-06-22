Florida High School Football: Winter Haven releases '26 slate

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Heartland Florida region (DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Looking to make a splash this upcoming 2026 Florida high school football season are the Winter Haven Blue Devils (Fla.), which are coming off a 6-5 season after making the postseason. The Blue Devils made a early exit in the Class 7A playoffs, losing to Sarasota Riverview in a 42-13 decision. Now head coach Carl White and crew are looking to make some noise in a very competitive Polk County Region.

The Blue Devils recently released their 2026 schedule, which the games that stand out the most on paper are Sep. 4th’s meeting with county power Lake Wales and on Oct. 2nd when Winter Haven travels north over the Florida-Georgia line to face Lowndes, a state title contending team. The team has lost a number of players from last season due to graduation or transfer, but is still expected to be one of the better clubs out of Polk County.

The full Winter Haven 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included in every game.

Aug. 14 – at Mulberry (Fla.), 7:30 p.m. – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Lake Region (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 – Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 4 – Lake Wales (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Poinciana (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at Lowndes (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Haines City (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 – George W. Jenkins (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Ridge Community (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Auburndale (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Back against the wall folks! pic.twitter.com/tNTcgU80Rb — Carl White (@WHCoachWhite) June 21, 2026

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.