Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is North Suncoast (Citrus, Hernando, Pasco), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Arguably the top team out of Pasco County heading into the 2026 season is the Wiregrass Ranch Bulls, which reached the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs last season. The Bulls have plenty of returning talent coming back to keep them on top, including 2028 quarterback Daniel Terry, who threw for 2,578 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.

The full Wiregrass Ranch 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official dates and game times have yet to be announced.

Week 1 – at South Sumter

Week 2 – Bye week

Week 3 – at Berkeley Prep

Week 4 – Wesley Chapel

Week 5 – Plant City

Week 6 – at Sunlake

Week 7 – at East Ridge

Week 8 – Land O’ Lakes

Week 9 – Wharton

Week 10 – at Cypress Creek

Week 11 – Zephyrhills

2026 SCHEDULE! pic.twitter.com/t2DX15UHAx — Wiregrass Ranch High School Football (@WGRanchFootball) April 6, 2026

The Bulls ended up finishing with a 6-6 record and as the No. 141 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Wiregrass Ranch High School

Wiregrass Ranch High School, located in Wesley Chapel, FL, is known for its strong emphasis on academics, athletics, and community involvement. The school offers a wide range of athletic programs recognized under the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), supported by an active athletic boosters club. The school fosters a spirit of excellence, teamwork, and sportsmanship among its student-athletes across various sports, including football and basketball.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.