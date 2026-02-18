Florida high school hires 27-year-old to coach football team

When former longtime Dr. Phillips (Fla.) head football coach Rodney Wells took over the program back in 2011, Panthers’ wide receivers coach Caleb Walls wasn’t even out of middle school yet. Now Walls will be leading the Panthers’ football program moving forward.

According to a report by the Orlando Sentinel, Dr. Phillips has promoted Walls, who is currently 27 years old, to the position of head coach. The Panthers decided to stay within the program as Walls has been apart of the staff the last three years, per the report.

“It’s truly a blessing. Nine years ago or whatever it was, when I was playing for coach Wells, I always wanted to be like him and for this opportunity to be presented it is nothing short of a blessing,” Walls said to the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday.

Wells found immediate success at Dr. Phillips, putting together seven double-digit win seasons and accumulating an overall record of 136-50 from 2011-2025. Earlier this month, Wells announced that he was stepping down as head football coach at Dr. Phillips after 15 seasons at the helm. Wells led the Panthers to the Class 7A, Region 4 final, falling to state finalist Vero Beach.

The Panthers went 9-4 last season and finished as the state’s No. 76 ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Dr. Phillips High School

Dr. Phillips High School, located in Orlando, FL, is renowned for both academic excellence and a strong athletics program. The Panthers, with their vibrant royal blue and black colors, have a rich tradition in sports, particularly in football and basketball, where they have gained statewide recognition. The school’s commitment to fostering well-rounded students is evident in its diverse extracurricular offerings and competitive sports teams that regularly compete at the highest levels in Florida.

