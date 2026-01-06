Florida high school hires Jay Walls as first-ever football HC

A very familiar name to Florida’s Panhandle when it comes to high school football will be making his return after a brief stint in Georgia.

First-year high school Soundside (Fla.) has named Jay Walls as the football program’s first-ever head coach. Walls has had previous stops as a head football coach at Bainbridge and Navarre, respectively.

“We are excited to share that, pending HR clearance and school board approval, Jay Walls will serve as the first-ever football coach at SHS! Please help welcome him to our team,” Southside High School announced on their Facebook page.

Walls was relieved as the head football coach at Bainbridge back in late September this past season. The Bearcats were off to a 0-6 start to the season after finishing 1-9 under Walls in 2025.

The former Navarre head coach had big shoes to fill in taking over for Jeff Littleton, who during his time at Bainbridge compiled a record of 91-42 and won multiple FHSAA AAAA region championships. Bainbridge finished Littleton’s final season in 2023 with a record of 9-3 before Walls arrived. Walls finished his time in two seasons at Bainbridge with an overall record of 1-15.

Walls had stepped down as the head football coach at Navarre (Fla.) back in the spring of 2024, winning 102 games during his time leading the Raiders. The former Navarre head coach left the Raiders with 205 career victories under his belt.

