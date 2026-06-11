Florida high school reprimanded, head football coach suspended

In a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) sanctions letter obtained by Rivals, the Gainesville-based governing body is punishing a high school and its head football coach for the upcoming 2026 season.

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Wildwood High School (Fla.) has been fined $2,500 and head coach Rhett Caruthers has been suspended five games plus a $250 fine for multiple rule violations. The school has also been placed on a one-year administrative probation, which started on May 19 and will end on May 18, 2027.

No official word from the FHSAA has been communicated that Wildwood is looking to appeal the sanctions.

Included in the sanctions letter sent to Wildwood with the $2,500 fine under the ‘Findings of Facts’ was that the Wildcats turned in a EL6 form to Tavares High School on behalf of a student-athlete on May 7. Per the letter, Tavares athletic director Trey Grant responded to the EL6, indicating that the school possessed information suggesting a potential recruiting violation had been committed by Wildwood.

A photo was provided by Tavares showing the unnamed student-athlete partaking in a workout at

Wildwood’s home football field with Wildcats’ assistant coach Garrion Corbin. Wildwood responded to the allegation with that Corbin provides personal training through a organization called ‘FF7.’

It was found that Corbin did not have any official authorization to hold the personal instruction session on Wildwood’s football field, as there was no approved facility usage agreement on file with the school.

The second sanctions letter sent to Wildwood, which resulted in a five-game suspension for Caruthers, Wildwood submitted an EL6 to South Sumter High School for unnamed student-athlete on May 7. Five days later, Raiders’ athletic director Ty Lawrence responded to the form with possessed evidence of recruiting.

What was discovered through the FHSAA’s investigation was that Caruthers posted a photo on his personal Facebook page depicting a unnamed student-athlete that was not yet enrolled at Wildwood wearing a Wildcats’ uniform. The unnamed player shown in the Wildwood jersey on April 7 via social media didn’t end up leaving South Sumter until April 23 and enrolling at the school until April 24.

The following rule violations committed by Wildwood were according to the multiple sanction letters were of the following FHSAA policies:

Policy 24.1.4 Representatives of the member schools’ athletic interests may provide personal

instruction provided:

(d) Properly executed facility usage agreement, if instruction is on a member school’s

campus, is provided and made available upon request.

Policy 37.1.1 “Unethical Act” Defined. “Unethical Act” refers to any behavior or action

by a coach or other representative of a school’s athletic interests that violates the

principles of fairness, integrity, and respect for the players, the competition, or the sport

itself. It is the responsibility of the school to oversee the conduct of its coaches, or other

representatives of the school’s athletic interests, relative to the mistreatment of players,

favoritism, player safety, playing time, etc.

Policy 37.2.1 General Regulation. No school employee, athletic department staff member,

representative of the school’s athletic interests or third parties, such as an independent

person, business, or organization, may commit an unethical act.

The Wildcats finished the 2025 Florida high school football season with a record of 2-10 and competed previously in the state’s Rural classification. Wildwood will be without Caruthers in the team’s Kickoff Classic and first four games of the 2026 Florida high school football season.