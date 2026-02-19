Florida school district to start charging students to play sports

Usually the costs are very minimal, if any, to have your son or daughter participate playing in public high school athletics, but for one Florida county, all of that is going to change.

According to a WFLA Channel 8 report, Pinellas County Schools Athletic Director Marc Allison confirmed with the outlet that the school district will start charging families a set fee per sport starting with the 2026-27 school year.

The fee, according to the report, will be either $50 per sport or the maximum being $200 for families that want their son or daughter play sports for the entire school year.

“We heard loudly that our families want us to offer more opportunities for our kids, more student experiences,” Allison said via the report. “We have a great opportunity to influence additional students. We know that at a high level of engagement, kids that are invested in their schools do better academically and they stay.”

Though some around the state might think this an uncommon practice to charge families for their teenagers to play high school sports, but this is something that many counties around the Tampa Bay area are already doing.

Among the other counties in the region that already charge a fee for playing sports are Hernando, Hillsborough and Pasco counties. According to the WFLA report, Pasco County Schools are charging $80 per athlete for the first sport that they participate in, and $50 for the second sport. For the entire year, it would cost to families $200, similar to the annual cost Pinellas would have starting this upcoming fall.

The report adds that Pasco’s northern neighbor, Hernando County, charges families $50 for the first sport and $30 for the second. For the year, families would be charged the total of $110.

Hillsborough County charges fees as a “pay-to-play” requirement that provides secondary insurance coverage for injuries during, practices, and games for high school athletes, with sports like basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, wrestling costing $40 to play. Sports like tackle football and lacrosse in Hillsborough County cost $60 per athlete, which that pay schedule started this past 2025-26 season.

“In one case, your school is able to update your equipment, buy new things for the students, update jerseys, keep it safe and up to date,” Malia Bakken, a parent of a student athlete, said via the WFLA report. “It could be harder for parents who have multiple children in sports or have other obligations.”

Allison of Pinellas County added that if a student-athlete wasn’t able to pay the new fee for the 2026-27 school year, they wouldn’t be turned away from playing sports.

