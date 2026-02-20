Florida Senate passes "Teddy Bridgewater Act" bill

Former Miami Northwestern head football coach and alumnus Teddy Bridgewater had aimed to help his Bulls with spending of his own monies towards student-athletes when it came to food, transportation and recovery services.

It ultimately was deemed an impermissible benefit by the school and the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), which led to Bridgewater being suspended for the 2025 season. On Thursday, the Florida Senate voted on and passed a bill that would allow Florida public school head coaches K-12 to spend their own funds to support student-athlete welfare.

According to the Florida Senate Democrats on X, formerly known as Twitter, Senate Bill 178 “Teddy Bridgewater Act” passed and now would need to go through the final steps of going to the House of Representatives before being signed off on by Governor Ron DeSantis before it’s fully approved to go into law.

SB 178, a bill proposed by senator Shervin Jones (District 34), would allow middle and high school head coaches to use up to $15,000 of their own funds to support student-athletes with food, transportation and recovery services.

CS/CS/SB 178 by Senator @ShevrinJones passed the Senate today.



This bill allows K-12 head coaches to use $15,000 in personal funds annually to support student-athlete welfare, such as food, transportation, and recovery services. pic.twitter.com/mklog6r6eV — Florida Senate Democrats (@FLSenateDems) February 19, 2026

Bridgewater was under a suspension by the school for the 2025-26 school year due to the allegations of providing impermissible benefits to his players.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Bridgewater had asked Northwestern fans to help him cover team expenses that were not being paid for by the school, which included $700 per week for Uber rides, $1,300 per week for athletic recovery services and $2,200 per week for pre-game meals during the season.

During his one-year tenure as head coach at his alma mater Miami Northwestern, Bridgewater made an immediate impact for the Bulls and led them to their first state title since 2019, guiding the program to the FHSAA Class 3A crown. Northwestern under Bridgewater finished the 2024 season with a 12-2 record and ranked No. 6 in Florida, according to the Rivals Composite High School Team Rankings.

