Former 2-time state champion head coach back coaching Georgia high school football

A former 2-time state champion back coaching Georgia high school football, according to a press release via social media on Wednesday.

According to a release on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Bradwell Institute (Ga.) athletics, the Tigers have tabbed former Cedar Grove (Ga.) head coach John Adams as their next leader of the football program. Adams led the Saints to state championships in 2021 and 2023, reaching the title game three straight years.

“Bradwell Institute is excited to announce John Adams has been selected and approved by the LCSS Board of Education as the new Head Football Coach for Bradwell Institute,” the social media release said of hiring Adams as head football coach.

During his three-year stint coaching at Cedar Grove, Adams compiled an impressive 33-11 record as he oversaw at the time one of Georgia high school football’s most successful programs. Adams the last two seasons was an assistant coach with the defensive backs at Georgia State before making the transition back to the high school level.

The Tigers ended this past season with a 2-7 record and finishing ranked No. 292 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bradwell Institute

Bradwell Institute, located in Hinesville, Georgia, serves students in grades 9-12 and is known for its commitment to academic excellence and extracurricular involvement. The school has a diverse student body and offers a variety of programs, including Advanced Placement courses and vocational training. The Tigers compete in multiple sports, fostering teamwork, discipline, and school spirit. They aim to provide students with opportunities for personal growth, athletic achievement, and community engagement.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.