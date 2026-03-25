One of the top high school football programs in Alabama has hired a name that’s quite familiar for in-state college football fans.

Benjamin Russell football announced on Wednesday that it has hired former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Johnson comes to Russell after spending the 2025 season with Charles Henderson High in Troy.

Johnson was named Mr. Football in Alabama in 2012 while dominating for Carver in Montgomery. He threw for over 3,100 yards, ran for over 700 and totaled 39 total touchdowns in his senior season. Johnson beat out the likes of Reuben Foster, Kerryon Johnson and ArDarius Stewart to win the award.

He was a blue-chip recruit and finished as the No. 144 overall prospect and No. 12 QB in the 2013 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Across four seasons at Auburn, Johnson threw for 2,224 yards and 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also rushed for nine scores. It was a tumultuous college career, but he still went on to play pro in the NAL and CFL.

He entered the Alabama high school football coaching ranks a few years ago, spending multiple seasons at Montgomery Catholic. After one year at Charles Henderson, he now joins a Benjamin Russell program that won 12 games and finished as the No. 15 team in Alabama last season, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

The Wildcats averaged over 35 points per game. Their 12 wins all came in a row, bookending the season with losses, the latter of which came to powerhouse Saraland in the playoffs.

Russell now brings in Johnson, who will have one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation at his disposal. Kingston Preyear is entering his junior campaign this fall. He ranks as the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 4 QB in the 2028 cycle.

More about Benjamin Russell

“Benjamin Russell High School, located in Alexander City, AL, is known for its rich athletic tradition and competitive sports teams, including football, basketball, and more. As part of AHSAA’s Class 6A, BRHS competes in Region 5. The Wildcats, donning crimson and white, are well-respected in Alabama high school athletics. Their programs, particularly in football and basketball, consistently perform at a high level, reflecting the school’s commitment to excellence in sports and academics.”

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around Alabama, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.