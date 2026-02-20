Former Baylor Associate AD named Texas high school football head coach

A Texas high school football team will welcome a new head coach who previously worked at Baylor University. As Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News reported, Plano-based Prestonwood Christian hired David Wetzel to take over the program.

Before returning to high school football, Wetzel worked as senior associate athletic director and executive director of Baylor University’s B Association. This role had him building relationships with former Baylor student-athletes and its board of directors.

His colleagues regard him highly. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said about Wetzel, “David’s leadership qualities were evident every day he spent with us, and I have no doubt he will make a tremendous difference in the lives of his young men.”

Wetzel was a Texas high school football coach for nearly two decades before working at Baylor. Over that time, he amassed 163 by mentoring football players at San Antonio Reagan, Killeen, and Austin Hyde Park Baptist. The success he’s had helped him earn the presidency of the Texas High School Coaches Association in 2015.

David Wetzel will take over a Texas high school football team that finished the 2025 season with a 7-5 record. Prestonwood Christian competed for a runner-up finish in last year’s Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state tournament. Wetzel will take over for Donnie Yantis, who resigned last month after four years on the job.

