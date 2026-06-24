Former Clemson great Sammy Watkins joins Ocoee (FL) football staff

According to a social media post on Instagram by the official account for Ocoee High School’s football team, the Knights are making a huge addition to their coaching staff.

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The Knights’ football program in collaboration with head coach Buck Gurley’s account, announced the addition of former Clemson, NFL standout wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the coaching staff. Below is the entire statement regarding the addition of Watkins as the team’s wide receivers coach.

The Ocoee Knights Football Family is proud to welcome Coach Sammy Watkins as our new Wide Receivers Coach!

A dynamic playmaker and proven competitor at every level of football, Coach Watkins brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for developing young athletes both on and off the field. His commitment to excellence and understanding of the wide receiver position will be an incredible asset to our program as we continue building a championship culture.

Coach Watkins understands what it takes to succeed through hard work, discipline, and dedication. We are excited for our receivers to learn from someone who has competed at the highest levels of the game and is committed to helping our players reach their full potential.

Please join us in giving a warm Ocoee Knights welcome to Coach Sammy Watkins!

It was just two years ago that Clemson head coach Dani Swinney addressed ahead of Watkins being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame the possibility the former Tigers’ great joining the coaching staff in 2024.

“We’re trying to get him to, we’ve talked about timing and all of that,” Dabo Swinney said in 2024. “His kids are athletes. He’s got some competitive athletes that he’s got a lot going on there. But he does want to finish school at some point. So I’ve been trying to get him to come back and help us out and finish up. So we’ll see.”

Watkins hold the program’s all-time single season record for catches and yards, finishing with 101 passes for 1,464 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2013. The former 5-star high school star out of South Fort Myers High School finished his time at Clemson hauling in 240 passes for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Ocoee reached the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A postseason, exiting in the regional quarterfinal round. The Knights ended the 2025 Florida high school football season with a 6-5 mark.

More about Ocoee High School

“Ocoee High School, located in Ocoee, FL, is known for its strong academic programs and vibrant school culture. The Ocoee Knights, the school’s athletic teams, have made significant strides in recent years, particularly in football, where they achieved their first-ever regional championship. The school emphasizes a culture of hard work, commitment, and community support, which has been instrumental in their athletic successes. The Knights are a source of pride for the Ocoee community, with growing support for their programs.”