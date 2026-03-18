Former college head coach named offensive coordinator at Brophy College Prep (Ariz.)

One of Arizona high school football’s top football programs in Brophy College Preparatory have brought in a former college coach to run their offense for 2026.

According to a press release by the school, the Broncos have named former Phoenix College head coach Mark Mejia as the team’s offensive coordinator. Mejia also has ample experience on the high school level, serving as the head coach at North High School (Ariz.) and as a offensive coordinator at Whittier College and Fayetteville State University, respectively.

“Mark and I have known each other for a long time, 20 years,” Brophy College Prep head coach Jason Jewell said via the press release.

“We have competed against each other when he was at Phoenix College, and I was at Glendale. Mark recruited our athletes when he was a four-year coach, and I have always had respect for the work he has done. In 2025, we brought him on to coach tight ends for the first time, and I was impressed with him as a position coach. Promoting from within will give our players and staff some continuity in the transition, but Mark will get a chance to put his own spin on the offense. I thank Coach Cotton for seven fantastic years, but I am also excited for our future with Coach Mejia.”

Mejia will look to come in and give the Broncos’ offense a boost after the unit scored 421 points and averaged 35 points per game. Brophy featured the likes of Notre Dame enrollee Devin Fitzgerald, Air Force signee Case Vanden Bosch on offense and will return three-star wide receiver Donovan McNabb Jr. in 2027.

The Broncos ended this past season with a 7-5 record and ranked No. 6, according to the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Brophy College Preparatory

Brophy College Preparatory is a private Jesuit Catholic high school in Phoenix, Arizona, known for its rigorous academics and strong athletics programs. Founded in 1928, it offers a college-preparatory curriculum that emphasizes intellectual growth, leadership, and service. With a commitment to Jesuit values, the school fosters spiritual development alongside academic excellence. Brophy’s athletic teams, known as the Broncos, compete in various state championships and are recognized for their success in multiple sports.

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