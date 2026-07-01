Former Dodgers' pitcher Joe Kelly joining Corona (Calif.) baseball staff

A former Los Angeles Dodgers’ fan favorite on the mound will be returning to his alma mater this 2026-27 California high school baseball season, according to a announcement on Instagram.

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According to Corona High School’s baseball account on Instagram, former Los Angeles Dodgers’ relief pitcher Joe Kelly will be joining the program as the team’s pitching coach. Kelly last pitched in Major League Baseball in 2024 for the Dodgers.

“Welcome Home Joe!” Corona’s baseball program said in the Instagram post announcing Kelly’s hiring. “Joe will be an amazing addition to the coaching staff and will focus on working with our pitchers.”

Kelly was a vital piece in the Dodgers’ 2018 and 2020 World Series’ victories as the right-handed pitcher pitched for Los Angeles in two separate stints from 2019-2021 and 2023-2024. During his time pitching in the MLB, Kelly compiled a overall record of 54–38 with a 3.98 earned run average and struck out 767 batters.

Among other MLB franchises that Kelly pitched for was the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. Kelly was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft and remained in St. Louis from 2012-2014 on the main roster.

Corona’s baseball team is one of the best not only in the state of California, but nationally as the Panthers finished the 2026 season with a record of 24-9. The Panthers have gone four straight seasons winning 20 or more games, including notching 30 victories in 2024.

With Kelly coaching the Panthers’ pitchers, Corona is slated to bring back a couple of their top aces in 2027’s Mason Sims (6-0, 67 strikeouts) and Anakin Tolman (6-1, 35 strikeouts), respectively.

More about Corona High School

“Corona High School, established in 1896, is a comprehensive public high school in Corona, California. Part of the Corona-Norco Unified School District, CHS offers a strong academic curriculum, Advanced Placement courses, and a variety of extracurricular activities. Known for its Panther pride, the school has competitive athletics, an award-winning arts program, and a commitment to student success. CHS fosters a culture of excellence, preparing students for college and career readiness.”