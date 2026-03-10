Former Florida Gator joining Buchholz (Fla.) football staff

A former University of Florida wide receiver standout will coaching at a Gainesville-area high school this upcoming 2026 season.

According to an announcement by the F. W. Buchholz (Fla.) football team, former Gators’ wide receiver Frankie Hammond Jr. will be joining the Bobcats’ coaching staff as a wide receivers’ coach. Hammond also played in the NFL from 2013-2017 for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, respectively.

Glad to announce a great addition to our Bobcat Football Offensive staff. Coach Frankie Hammond @FHammond85 will be coaching our Wide Receivers this season. Coach Hammond has built a reputation for developing WRs in addition to his @SEC and @NFL playing experience #GoCats pic.twitter.com/m6Q9TGwtF6 — Buchholz HS Football (@BuchholzFB) March 9, 2026

Hammond from 2008 to 2012 appeared in 48 games while starting 19 for the Gators, hauling 63 passes for 809 yards and six touchdowns. According to his Florida Gator bio, Hammond also competed as a high jumper with the UF track and field team.

After his college career, Hammond in his few years with the Chiefs and Jets ended up totaling four catches for 45 yards and added 389 total return yards.

The Bobcats went 13-2 last season and finished No. 17, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

