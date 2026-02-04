Former Florida high school football teammates can win Super Bowl 60 with the Patriots

While the players of the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are one win away from achieving the sport’s ultimate prize, they were once high school football standouts who dreamed of this moment. What makes it sweeter is to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy with someone you battled with during those years.

DeMario Douglas and Terrell Jennings can fulfill that dream if the Patriots defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60. Doing so will bring immense pride to their alma mater: Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Patriots’ Terrell Jennings and DeMario Douglas were teammates at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida.



Next week, they have a chance to win a Super Bowl together. pic.twitter.com/q5NpWEZM0v — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) January 30, 2026

Douglas, a wide receiver selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, initially attended Pedro Menendez High School for two years before transferring to Mandarin. In his senior season, Douglas collected 1,700 all-purpose yards, including 1,300 receiving, and 18 touchdowns.

He also scored four touchdowns to help defeat Columbus in the 2018 FHSAA Class 8A state championship game. After completing his Florida high school football career, Douglas played for the Liberty Flames and racked up 163 receptions for 2,057 yards and 15 touchdowns in three years.

Meanwhile, Jennings signed with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2024. Before playing for the Patriots and Florida A&M, he also represented the Mustangs. The running back racked up 1,370 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in two years. Jennings added a touchdown out of 21 catches for 264 yards.

However, while Jennings is still on the Patriots’ roster, he won’t play in Super Bowl 60 because he’s on injured reserve.

