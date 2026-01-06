Former Gainesville HC Josh Niblett expected to join Colorado staff

The trend of high school football head coaches moving on to coach on the collegiate level continued with one of Georgia’s more well known names heading to Boulder, Colorado.

According to a report by FootballScoop.com, multiple sources have told the media outlet that former Gainesville (Ga.) head football coach Josh Niblett is expected to join the Colorado Buffaloes for an assistant coaching role on Deion Sanders staff.

This pairing looks to be one that has been in the making and started back in the spring of 2025 when Niblett visited Colorado and met with Sanders in Boulder. After the meeting, Sanders posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that Niblett was ready for the collegiate level.

Coach @JoshNiblett You are the man! Love ya, appreciate u and you are truly QUALIFIED my brother. We’ve been knowing one another for awhile now and it’s about time…….. pic.twitter.com/D5oQ6uBIr9 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 18, 2025

Niblett was coming off a 2025 season in which he guided the Red Elephants to the GHSA Class 5A state championship game, falling to Thomas County Central. Gainesville finished No. 7 in the final 2025 Georgia high school football rankings.

Through four seasons at the helm, Niblett compiled an overall record of 45-9 at Gainesville, reaching the postseason all four years with the Red Elephants.

Gainesville has since moved quickly on finding Niblett’s replacement and is expected to hire Grayson head coach Santavious Bryant, who led the Rams to the 2024 Class 6A state championship.

Niblett and Gainesville went through a tumultuous 2025 season, which was highlighted when the GHSA previously suspended 39 players after the conclusion of an investigation into a sideline-clearing brawl took place in the third quarter of a Class AAAAA second round playoff contest between the Gainesville and Brunswick.

Colorado finished the 2025 college football season with a 3-9 record in Sanders’ third year at the helm of the Buffaloes playing in the Big 12 Conference.

