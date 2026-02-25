A former Iowa high school football coach received a ten-year prison sentence for stealing over $47,000 worth of funds from a local youth football league.

KCRG reported that Darrell Moore received his sentence after pleading guilty to stealing $47,360.52 from the Dubuque Independent Football League. In an earlier report, the former Dubuque Senior High School football coach deposited the money to his FanDuel account.

He also allegedly used some of the stolen funds to pay his Roku account, buy groceries, eat at restaurants, and fuel at gas stations. Some of the money also went to golf course playing fees, online purchases, and hotel reservations.

As part of the original plea deal, Moore will get deferred judgment after 24 months of informal probation. Similarly, he must pay $15,000 in restitution. However, the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge decided against the plea deal. Instead, he must serve his sentence, a decision that Moore did not agree with.

After playing and coaching at the University of Dubuque, Moore became the Dubuque Senior’s head coach in 2022. The Rams went 4-5 in Moore’s first year and worsened to 2-7 the following year. In addition to coaching, he became the president of the youth football league that accused him of stealing funds. Zach Soer took over after Moore’s tenure.

For Iowa high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Iowa, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.