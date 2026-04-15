Former Mater Dei, Cardinal Newman coach Frank McManus stepping away from high school football

It will be a second one-and-done in as many years for Frank McManus, a California high school football state championship-winning coach.

According to North Bay News’ Gus Morris on Tuesday evening, McManus is stepping down as Cardinal Newman (Calif.) head football coach. Per High School On SI’s Tarek Fattel, McManus is leaving to accept a non-football position in Northern California.

The school has already promoted assistant Kenny McMillan to become the next head coach of the football team. McManus was also the head coach at Mater Dei (Calif.) for one year before being dismissed in 2023.

“I plan to take some time away from football,” McManus said to Fattel on Tuesday.

NEWS: Almost a year to the date since being hired, Frank McManus is no longer the head football coach at Cardinal Newman.



McManus stepped down earlier this week. Assistant coach Kenny McMillan has been elevated to HC. #PDPreps — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) April 14, 2026

McManus spent the 2023 season at Mater Dei, going 13-1 and leading the Monarchs to the 2023 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Open Division state title.

After having served as a longtime assistant of 16 years at the program under legendary head coach Bruce Rollinson, McManus got his one shot to take over the top spot, winning a state crown before being dismissed without a plausible explanation to his firing.

Cardinal Newman finished with a 11-2 record and as the state’s No. 45th ranked team this past 2025 season, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The Cardinals are no strangers to success when it comes to high school football as they won a state title in 2019 and won 47 straight games back in the 1970s.

More about Cardinal Newman High School

Cardinal Newman High School is a Catholic college-preparatory high school in Santa Rosa, California. Founded in 1964, the school serves students from grades 9-12, offering a strong academic program coupled with a diverse range of extracurricular activities, including competitive athletics. The athletics department promotes teamwork, leadership, and discipline through sports like football and basketball. The Cardinals take pride in their long-standing traditions and values that promote holistic student development.

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