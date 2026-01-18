Former Miami Central HFC Jube Joseph joins Columbus staff

Former Miami Central (Fla.) head football coach Jube Joseph has landed with a new program for the 2026 season.

The Miami Columbus High School (Fla.) football program posted on social media that Joseph has joined the Explorers’ coaching staff. Joseph’s exact position with Columbus wasn’t defined, but certainly is a huge shakeup when looking at the South Florida high school football environment.

Coach Jube is officially joining the Columbus Football staff. He has won multiple state championships and a national championship. Built on championships. Driven by standards. 2026 is a MOVIE.

🏆🔥 A CHAMPIONSHIP MINDSET JOINS THE STAFF 🔥🏆

Coach Jube is officially joining the Columbus Football staff.

He has won multiple state championships and a national championship.

Built on championships. Driven by standards.

2026 is a MOVIE. 🎞️🔥

Lock in. 🧠💪#CPRIDE 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/axYSmTa8Qe — Columbus Explorers Football (@ColumbusFtball) January 17, 2026

Joseph had a up and down tenure during his time at Miami Central as the Rockets made a major statement right out of the gates in 2022 with an upset of IMG Academy in Bradenton, before going 14-0 and winning the program’s fourth straight FHSAA football state title.

The streak of state championships ended in 2023 as the Rockets dropped 8-5 and eventually were eliminated by Miami Norland in the Class 2M state semifinals.

What had looked like a bounce back 2024 season began with high expectations but turned into complete turmoil. Joseph’s last campaign at Miami Central ultimately ended with the Rockets forfeiting eight victories due to an ineligible player, which flipped their record from 8-1 to 0-9 and forcing them to miss the state playoffs.

Now Joseph joins a Columbus football team, led by head coach Dave Dunn, and with numerous transfers coming to the Explorers are now looking more like an early favorite in Florida’s Class 6A classification.

More about Columbus High School

Columbus High School, located in Miami, Florida, is recognized for its strong commitment to academic excellence, community service, and athletic achievement. Serving a diverse and vibrant student population, Columbus High School offers a comprehensive educational experience that prepares students for college, careers, and leadership roles in society.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.