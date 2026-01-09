Former Mizzou defensive coordinator named Lee’s Summit North (MO) head football coach

Lee’s Summit North (MO) on Thursday made a blockbuster hire when it pertains to Missouri high school football.

According to an announcement by the school on X, Lee’s Summit North has tabbed former Missouri defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross as the Broncos next head football coach. Cross served as the defensive coordinator at Missouri in 2016 and 2017.

“LSN is excited to announce DeMontie Cross has been hired as our new Varsity Football Coach, pending BOE approval. DeMontie has over 20 years experience including time with Mizzou, TCU, Iowa State, the Buffalo Bills and Shawnee Mission East HS,” the announcement by Lee’s Summit North reads.

LSN is excited to announce DeMontie Cross has been hired as our new Varsity Football Coach, pending BOE approval. DeMontie has over 20 years experience including time with Mizzou, TCU, Iowa State, the Buffalo Bills and Shawnee Mission East HS. @MissouriScoop @810varsity @PrepsKC pic.twitter.com/7GSFYVBEQ7 — LSN Activities (@LSNActivities) January 9, 2026

Cross takes on a Lee’s Summit North team that ended last season with a 6-5 record, but went through some adversity early on due to a coaching change.

Very early in the 2025 season, the Broncos saw a coaching change occur as Jason Rogers stepped down as head coach in just his second campaign at the helm. Rogers was suspended for the first three games of the Broncos’ season due to alleged rules violations.

Broncos assistant coach Deron Washington served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, with the school opening a coaching search after the campaign had concluded.

Lee’s Summit North finished the 2025 season ranked No. 10 in the final Missouri 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Lee’s Summit North High School

Lee’s Summit North High School, located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is known for academic excellence, a strong athletic tradition, and a vibrant community. Home of the Broncos, LSN offers a variety of AP and honors courses, top-tier fine arts programs, and championship-caliber sports teams. With a focus on leadership, service, and student growth, LSN prepares students for success in college, careers, and beyond.

For Missouri high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Show Me State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Missouri high school football excitement across the state.