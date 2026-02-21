Former NBA player reveals pros and cons of Tyran Stokes' game

Tyran Stokes is still mum about his college basketball decision. Until then, he continues to elevate his stock during his lone season at Rainier Beach. Recently, he scored 35 points to lead the Vikings to an 80-68 victory over Eastside Catholic. This win puts them in the district championship, wherein they will face O’Dea. Rainier Beach has defeated the Fighting Irish in all three of its matches this season.

However, while Stokes is the No. 1-ranked player from the Class of 2026, a former National Basketball Association player found a flaw in his game. Eldridge Recasner posted on X, “If there is any ‘Cons’ in his game, it’s defense. In my 3 times watching him play, I’ve been impressed with his offensive ability, but he doesn’t even attempt to guard anyone.”

Conversely, the Washington alum who played eight seasons in the NBA praised Tyran Stokes for his passing ability. He said, “While he’s a great athlete and dunker, the most impressive part of his game to me is his passing. At 6’8″, he can handle the rock as good as any PG, but his size allows him to see over the defense.”

For now, the positives outweigh the only flaw the Big Ten Network basketball analyst raised. Stokes and the Vikings have lost once, falling short by 4 points against Southridge. Except for that game, all but three of Rainier Beach’s 24 victories are by double-digit margins. Their biggest winning margin is 69 points, earned during their February 3 game against West Seattle (107-38).

Meanwhile, after going undrafted in the 1990 NBA draft, Recasner played professionally in Germany, the Philippines, and Turkey. He also played in minor professional leagues like the Global Basketball Association and the Continental Basketball Association. Recasner had his NBA breakthrough in 1995 when he signed a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets. He also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 2002. He lives in Bellevue, making Tyran Stokes’ games accessible to him.