Former NFL defensive end joins Florida high school football coaching staff

A former New England Patriots defensive end will join the coaching staff of a Florida high school football team.

South Lake High School head coach Brad Lord posted on X that Corey Vereen will join them as Recovery Coordinator. In addition to sharing his football knowledge, he will help ensure that the Eagles players are in optimal physical condition.

Vereen was once a Florida high school football standout, representing West Orange. After high school, the three-star defensive lineman played for the University of Tennessee under coach Butch Jones. In four seasons with the Volunteers, Vereen tallied 111 tackles, 13 sacks, five passes defended, and three fumble recoveries.

He saved the best for last, finishing with seven sacks, 36 tackles, three passes defended, and two fumble recoveries during his senior year. Meanwhile, one of his fumble recoveries came against Georgia after Derek Barnett tackled Jacob Eason in the end zone.

After college, the former Florida high school football player declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. While he went undrafted, the Patriots signed him in May of the same year. A month later, the team placed him on injured reserve after an undisclosed injury. The Patriots cut him for good three days before the 2017 season started.

Vereen also played for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football until the league ceased operations in 2019.

Corey Vereen will join a Florida high school football team that finished with an 11-2 record last season. South Lake’s campaign ended with a one-sided 42-0 shutout loss to Armwood in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 6A regional finals.

