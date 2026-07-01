Former NFL OT Tyrell Crosby hired to La Costa Canyon (Calif.) football staff

A former NFL offensive lineman will be heading to Encinitas (Calif.) La Costa Canyon to coach high school football this season, according to a social media announcement via Instagram.

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The La Costa Canyon football program’s handle announced the appointment of former Detroit Lions’ offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby as the team’s next offensive line coach. Crosby played in the National Football League from 2018 to 2021, appearing in 38 games and making 18 starts during that timeframe.

“We are excited to welcome Tyrell Crosby to our LCC Football coaching staff! Tyrell played at Oregon as an offensive tackle and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 5th round in 2018,” the post on Instagram said about Crosby’s appointment to the coaching staff. “Coach Crosby has been an awesome addition to our line staff while quickly becoming a player favorite. Welcome to the Maverick family, Coach!”

Crosby joins a Mavericks’ football program that’s coming off a strong 9-2 campaign, with the team’s only two losses coming to Mission Hills and Carlsbad by a combined five points.

The Mavericks will be in a bit of a revamp as the team graduates last year’s backfield duo of quarterback Quinn Roth (2,193 yards, 30 touchdowns) and running back Coby Herman (1,428 yards, 17 touchdowns).

Before playing in the NFL, Crosby played his high school football at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Nevada before going off to play for the University of Oregon collegiately. There with the Ducks, Crosby won the Morris Trophy and was named first-team All-PAC 12 honors in 2017.

Crosby was selected in the 5th round as the 153rd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Lions, where he played for three seasons before being waived by Detroit in August, 2021.

More about La Costa Canyon High School

“La Costa Canyon High School, located in Encinitas, California, is known for its commitment to academic excellence and competitive athletics. As part of the San Dieguito Union High School District, LCC serves a diverse student population and offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a strong athletics program. The school’s teams, known as the Mavericks, compete in various sports, such as football and basketball, with an emphasis on teamwork and sportsmanship.”