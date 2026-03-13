Former NFL RB Curtis Enis is now an Ohio high school basketball referee

High school basketball referees like Curtis Enis are important in maintaining the game’s integrity. However, most, if not all, of the players he is monitoring have no idea that he once played in the National Football League.

OutKick Senior Editor for Content Development Joe Kinsey shared on X (formerly Twitter) a photo of Enis officiating a basketball game. While he’s the one whistling for fouls and violations, he still looks physically well as a game official.

Before becoming a game official, Curtis Enis played three seasons with the Chicago Bears. However, he wasn’t the same explosive player after suffering a left knee injury during his rookie season.

The fifth overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft didn’t live up to expectations, producing only 1,497 rushing yards and four touchdowns in three seasons. Due to James Allen’s emergence, he was more of a fullback in his third year with the Bears. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2001, but his knee condition forced him to retire at age 24.

His college football career was a stark contrast to his forgettable NFL experience. After playing at Mississinawa Valley High School in Ohio, Enis became an elite running back during his three seasons at Penn State.

In addition to two First-Team All-Big Ten selections, Curtis Enis was the conference’s 1997 Co-Offensive Player of the Year winner after tallying 228 rushing attempts for 1,363 yards and 19 touchdowns. Those numbers also made him a consensus All-American.

Long removed from his playing days, Enis now ensures that Ohio high school basketball players and coaches adhere to the rules established by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Meanwhile, as Kinsey added, Enis said during a recent podcast appearance that he stays fit with the help of a physical therapist and working out up to three times weekly.