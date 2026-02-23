Former NFL RB joins Arizona high school football coaching staff

A former National Football League running back will coach an Arizona high school football team. Newly hired North High School head coach Grant Sanders posted on X that Ryan Torain will be their running backs coach.

Torain is a Kansas native who played high school football at Topeka West and Shawnee Mission Northwest. After high school, he attended Butler Community College before transferring to Arizona State. Torain became a Second-team All-Pac 10 member in 2006.

After his college football career, the Denver Broncos selected Torain in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2008 NFL draft. However, the Broncos waived him after his injury-shortened rookie season. He was out of the league in 2009 and returned the following year by signing with the Washington Redskins. Torain’s two-season stint with Washington ended when the Redskins waived him in December 2011.

Torain also played one season with the New York Giants before ending his NFL career in 2012. They re-signed him during the 2013 offseason, but he was released before the season started. He finished his career with 1,011 rushing yards, 148 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns (six rushing).

Ryan Torain will be joining an Arizona high school football team that finished 3-7 last season. The Mustangs won three of their last five games after starting 0-5. Their last winning season was 2021, when they finished 6-4.

