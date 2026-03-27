Former NFL star Marcus Peters takes over McClymonds (Calif.) as head football coach

Marcus Peters career in the National Football League (NFL) is over, but his time as a high school football coach is just beginning.

According to a report by the Mercury News, Peters is taking over as head football coach at his alma mater McClymonds (Calif.) and following in the footsteps of his father, Michael.

Peters, a former NFL cornerback and Oakland native, played his high school football at McClymonds before going to the University of Washington and then the NFL.

There, Peters had a nine-year career, primarily with the Kansas City Chiefs, and also stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders. Peters earned Pro Bowl honors and recorded 33 career interceptions during his time in the NFL.

His father was the longtime head coach at McClymonds and a major figure in the program’s success before retiring a few years ago. Marcus had already returned to the school in an assistant coaching role as of October 2025, working alongside family in the program.

The Warriors ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finished ranked at No. 149 in the final 2025 California high school football rankings.

More about McClymonds High School

Coconino High School offers a variety of academic programs, including the Coconino Institute of Technology (CIT), a three-year accelerated science and technology program. The school emphasizes a positive environment that honors and unifies all cultures, aiming to encourage each student in their pursuit of academic excellence and to instill a lifelong enthusiasm for learning.