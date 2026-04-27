Former NFL tight end steps down from Iowa high school football head coaching position

Scott Chandler spent the last couple years as the head coach leading one of Iowa high school football’s top programs in North Liberty (IA) Liberty, but on Monday decided it was time to step down and pursue other ventures.

According to a social media post by Chandler on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former NFL tight end announced that he was stepping down as the Liberty head football coach. Chandler guided the Lightning to an impressive 11-win season in 2025, reaching the fourth road of the Iowa high school football postseason.

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“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to step down from my role as Head Football Coach at Iowa City Liberty High School to pursue a coaching career at a higher level,” Chandler said in his statement. “I want to sincerely thank the Liberty administration for their support and belief in our program, especially Justin Colbert and Brent Sands. Your leadership and commitment to Liberty students and athletics helped create an environment where our players and coaches could grow and compete at the highest level. I would also like to thank James Harris and Mike Morrison for hiring me at Liberty.”

To the players and coaches, thank you for your belief, your work ethic, and your commitment to building a championship culture. Together, we worked to turn Liberty Football into a program capable of competing for a state title on the field, and off the field impacting our community in a positive way. I have no doubt the program will continue to thrive because of the outstanding young men in the locker room, the coaches who pour into them every day, and the incredible Liberty community that supports them.”

Dear Liberty Family,



After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to step down from my role as Head Football Coach at Iowa City Liberty High School to pursue a coaching career at a higher level.



I want to sincerely thank the Liberty administration for their support and… — Scott Chandler (@scottchandler84) April 27, 2026

Chandler was a standout tight end coming out of Southlake (TX) Southlake Carroll before heading to Iowa and then the NFL for a professional career. From 2007 to 2015, Chandler played for the then-San Diego Chargers, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, catching a total of 205 passes for 2,379 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.

Liberty in 2025 finished with a 11-2 record and as the state’s No. 6th ranked team, according to the final 2025 Iowa High School Football Massey Rankings.

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