Former NFL WR hired as Oklahoma high school football head coach

A former National Football League wide receiver will be coaching Oklahoma high school football in the upcoming season.

Casady High School posted on Instagram that Josh Cooper will take over their football program. He will also serve as Assistant Athletic Director for the school’s Middle Division. Before taking on this role at Casady, Cooper served as offensive coordinator at Deer Creek and was the head coach at Hinton last season. However, the Comets went winless in ten games.

Cooper played Oklahoma high school football for the Mustang Broncos. He finished his senior year with 81 catches for 1,328 yards and 15 touchdowns. Cooper also played on defense, tallying 84 tackles and six interceptions. After high school, he played for Oklahoma State and earned a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2011. That year, he finished with 161 receptions for 1,695 yards and nine touchdowns.

He tried for the 2012 NFL draft but was not selected. However, the Cleveland Browns signed him, hoping that he would have chemistry with quarterback Brandon Weeden, who was a college teammate of Cooper. All he did, however, was 17 receptions for 166 yards. The Browns released him in May 2014, but the Minnesota Vikings signed him a month later. It was a short-lived stint, as the Vikings released him in July.

Cooper will be taking over an Oklahoma high school football team that finished the 2025 season with a 4-7 record. The Cyclones closed their schedule with a 49-0 loss to Davis in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 2A state playoffs.

