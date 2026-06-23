Former NFL'er Marquis Haynes named head coach of Florida high school football team

A Florida high school football program has named a former NFL defensive lineman to become their next head coach, according to a announcement.

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According to a social media announcement via Instagram, former NFL edge rusher Marquis Haynes announced that he is the new head football coach at Jacksonville (Fla.) North Florida Education Institute. The Fighting Eagles are coming off a 6-5 season in 2025 and now will head into the fall campaign with a new head coach.

Former NFL player Marquis Haynes is the new head coach at NFEI, per his post on IG. pic.twitter.com/wJzrXOVBvj — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) June 23, 2026

Haynes played his collegiate football at Ole Miss from 2014 to 2017, where the defensive lineman was named second-team All-SEC two seasons before heading off to the NFL. During his time with the Rebels, Haynes his sophomore season racked up 43 tackles and 10 sacks.

After Ole Miss, Haynes was drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft in the fourth round, No. 136th pick overall by the Carolina Panthers. In Charlotte is where Haynes spent the majority of his professional career at, where he totaled 104 tackles and 14 sacks between 2018 and 2023.

Haynes briefly signed with the Arizona Cardinals and later returned to the Panthers before retiring in 2025.

Now the former NFL’er takes over a North Florida Educational Institute squad that will look to continue the upward trend of winning games. Last season for the Eagles, however, did involve a forfeit loss as the team forfeited a road contest to Lee County (Ga.) during the 2025 Florida high school football season. At the time, the Eagles were coming off a 27-6 loss to Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy

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