Former NFL'er Michael Pierce named Gulf Shores (AL) named defensive tackles coach

The Gulf Shores (AL) Gulf Shores football program made a big addition to their coaching staff this past week, according to an announcement by the team via social media.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Per the announcement, the Dolphins have added former NFL’er Michael Pierce as the team’s defensive tackles coach for the 2026 season. Pierce, who is an alum of Daphne (AL) Daphne, played in the NFL from 2016-2024 for the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

“We are excited to have Michael coaching and, especially, developing our young men,” the announcement read via Instagram. “Academics are important to him — obviously, being a (Tulane) graduate — and he will bring a wealth of experience as a player with the Baltimore (Ravens) and Minnesota (Vikings). Our kids are excited to be coached by him and to be around him each day! What a great opportunity our kids have!”

NFL veteran DL Michael Pierce has been named DT coach at Gulf Shores. Michael joins what is already the most experienced high school staff in the country.

“We are excited to have Michael developing our young men!” -Coach Hud

Michael #BallsAtTheBeach@ravens@vikings@GreenWaveFB pic.twitter.com/HBAwo8vh5Y — Gulf Shores High School Football (@GSHSDolphins) April 25, 2026

Pierce played eight seasons overall, opting out in the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, totaling 238 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, five pass deflections and an interception.

The 6-foot, 355-pound defensive tackle signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2016 and played two stints in Baltimore before announcing his retirement from the NFL on March 12, 2025.

In 2025, Gulf Shores posted a 6-6 record and ranked as the No. 34 program in the state, according to the final Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Gulf Shores High School

Gulf Shores High School, located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, serves grades 9-12 and emphasizes a well-rounded education through academics, arts, and athletics. Known for its vibrant school spirit, the Dolphins participate in various sports, including football and basketball, and are dedicated to fostering athletic excellence and character development. The school community values involvement and strives to create an inclusive environment for all students, preparing them for success in their future endeavors.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.