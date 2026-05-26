Former North Carolina high school football state champion coach announces next coaching job

Brian Hales earlier this year announced that he was stepping away as the head football coach of Matthews (NC) Butler after being apart of the program since 2011.

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Now the former North Carolina high school football state champion head coach has announced where he will be coaching next and it will be a totally different sport altogether. Hales announced on social media that he will become the new track and field head coach at Charlotte (NC) Providence.

“After a lot — and I do mean A LOT — of emails, meetings, conversations, and, most importantly, reflection, I have decided that after 22 incredible years, it is time for me to depart the hallowed halls of Butler High School,” Hales said on social media. “It would be impossible for me to thank everyone individually for making my time there one of the greatest joys of my life. Please know how deeply I appreciate each and every person who helped make Butler what it has been for me over the years. The relationships, memories, and experiences will stay with me forever.”

“With that being said, I’m excited to announce that beginning next year, I will be teaching PE and serving as the Head Track & Field Coach at Providence High School!”

After a lot — and I do mean A LOT — of emails, meetings, conversations, and, most importantly, reflection, I have decided that after 22 incredible years, it is time for me to depart the hallowed halls of Butler High School.



It would be impossible for me to thank everyone… — Brian Hales (@JustCoachHales) May 26, 2026

Hales compiled an overall record of 136-41 during his time as a head coach and guided Butler to a 15-0 record and a NCHSAA state championship in the 2012 season.

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 5-7 record and finishing ranked No. 41 in the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Butler High School

Butler High School, located in Matthews, NC, is committed to providing a well-rounded education with a strong emphasis on academic achievement, athletics, and extracurricular activities. Known for its Bulldogs sports teams, the school offers a variety of athletic programs, including football, basketball, soccer, and more. Butler High fosters school spirit and community, encouraging students to excel both in the classroom and on the field​.

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Tar Heel State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of North Carolina.