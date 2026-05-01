Former Notre Dame Prep (MI) football coach Pat Fox takes over South Marion (FL) job

Former Pontiac (MI) Notre Dame Prep Pat Fox stepped away after 12 seasons at the helm of Fighting Irish football program, winning a state championship in the process in 2024. Now, Fox is taking his coaching talents down to the Sunshine State.

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According to an announcement by the school, Fox has been named as the head coach at one of Florida’s newest high schools in South Marion, located within Marion County.

South Marion finally finds their long awaited head football coach after former Apalachee lead man Kevin Saunders decided 24 hours after initially accepting the job to turn it down.

“Friends after much thought and prayers I have decided to turn the job down at South Marion. I feel terrible for doing this but I want to get back home closer to family. It’s time in my life to get closer to home,” Saunders said via social media regarding his decision in late March to turn down the South Marion job.

Now Fox, who was heavily regarded during his time coaching Michigan high school football, takes the reigns of a program that’s looking to get off the ground for this upcoming 2026 campaign in Florida.

“Success at Notre Dame Prep has always been measured by more than the scoreboard; it’s measured by the character of the young student-athletes who graduate from our locker room,” Notre Dame Prep athletic director Betty Wroubel said about Fox back in late March. “Coach Fox didn’t just deliver a state championship; he gave us 12 years of tireless, selfless devotion to our mission.”

During Fox’s 12-year tenure at Notre Dame Prep, he compiled a 89-37 record overall and in 2019 was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The Fighting Irish finished last season with a 11-2 record and ranked No. 31, according to the final 2025 Michigan High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement in the state of Florida.