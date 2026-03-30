Former NY Giants lineman steps down from New Jersey high school football job

Rich Seubert won a Super Bowl title with the New York Giants and after his NFL playing days took on coaching New Jersey high school football at Watchung Hills Reg H (NJ).

According to a report by Central Jersey Sports Radio, Seubert has officially stepped down as the Warriors’ head coach after 10 seasons. During his decade at the helm, Seubert compiled an overall mark of 41-57 leading Watchung Hills Regional.

“We were very fortunate to have him as our head coach for as long as we did,” Watchung Hills Regional athletic director Dan Root said in the report. “He gave so much to the program, the school and the community, and for that I am incredibly grateful. I know that ultimately whatever he decides to do, he will be successful.”

The longtime head coach cited that it was just time to move on from the position he had held since 2016. Seubert’s best 2-year run would come between the 2022-23 campaigns as the Warriors went 15-6, also notching the program’s second-ever playoff victory when they defeated Bridgewater-Raritan (2023).

Seubert, who played for Giants from 2001-2010 where he appeared in 104 total games, including 88 starts, won a ring when New York defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Watchung Hills finished with a 3-8 record and No. 179 in the state last season, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

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