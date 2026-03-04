Former Orange Lutheran (Calif.) football coach named head of women's college flag team

According to an announcement by Cal Poly Athletics on Tuesday, the university is taking the next step with their women’s flag football program and have hired a head coach. That coach was very recently the head coach of the California high school football powerhouse Orange Lutheran.

Per the release, former Orange Lutheran bench boss Rod Sherman has been tabbed as Cal Poly’s first-ever women’s flag football head coach. Also in a correlating move, Kristen Sherman has stepped down as Orange Lutheran’s head girls flag coach will join Cal Poly’s program alongside her husband as an assistant coach.

“This is a historic moment for women’s sports, and we are eager to make San Luis Obispo a destination for elite flag football players and high-achieving students who embrace the ‘Learn by Doing’ philosophy while building a championship culture and pursuing national titles.” Sherman said in the press release by Cal Poly.

The Shermans were massively instrumental in building up one of California’s top high school girls flag football programs, putting together a 65–13 record and winning a CIF Division I championship.

This past season for Orange Lutheran came with mixed results in Sherman’s final at the helm as the Lancers went from 4-4 to 2-6, having to forfeit their first two wins of the season against Miami Northwestern, a 17-13 victory on the field, and a 27-24 decision over Rancho Cucamonga due to use of an ineligible player.

Before returning to Orange Lutheran, Sherman went to Colorado to coach at Valor Christian in 2012. There, Sherman was the head coach from 2012-2017 and compiled a 57-11 record, winning three CHSAA state championships. Sherman also was the head football coach at Arapohoe (CO).

In 2024, Sherman notched 100 wins for his high school football head coaching career.

The Lancers ended this past season with a 3-9 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 9 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Orange Lutheran High School

Orange Lutheran High School, located in Orange, California, is a distinguished private Christian school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and vibrant extracurriculars. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Orange Lutheran’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

