Former Plant City (Fla.) head coach Terrence Hicks joining Chamberlain (Fla.)

Former Plant City (Fla.) head coach Terrence Hicks is joining Tampa Chamberlain (Fla.), according to a recent report. After departing the Raiders in 2025, the new Storm head coach guided his former school to its first playoff win in 9 years, capturing a Class 7A District 7 championship alongside it.

After leading his former team to their first-ever playoff win in nine years, the Storm will look for a similar result from their new head coach. The last time Chamberlain captured a playoff victory was in 2020. In that season, the Storm defeated Lake Howell (Fla.), Orlando East River (Fla.), and Apopka Wekiva (Fla.)

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“Chamberlain High School has named Terrence Hicks its next Head Football Coach, sources confirm to Suncoast Preps.” The report from Suncoast Preps read.

“Hicks, the former Head Football Coach at Plant City High School, led the Raiders to a district championship while earning 2024 Western Conference Federal Division Coach of the Year honors. Hicks now begins a new chapter as he takes over the Chamberlain program.”

After securing the school’s first playoff victory in over nine years against Sarasota Riverview (Fla.), the former Raiders’ head coach has been on the market for over a year. He stepped away from Plant City due to “unseen circumstances” in June 2025, being succeeded by Will Blankenbaker.

Hicks, meanwhile, will succeed former Chamberlain head coach Chadd Wood. Wood, who took over in 2024, led the Storm from three straight losing seasons to the postseason on two occasions. Following last season, he departed the school to join Tampa Freedom (Fla.)

Hicks will inherit a varsity roster that finished 7-4 last year. Finishing second in AAA District Ten, they managed ot reach the postseason. Losing out in the regional quarterfinals to Tampa Bayshore (Fla.). Hicks will have the opportunity to continue with the same play-caller, with Sophomore Jet Durfee going into his junior year.

In his Sophomore year for Chamberlain, Durfee led the roster in passing touchdowns with eleven, finishing th season with a 0.467 QBR. With fall practice getting underway at the end of the month, the varsity squad, led by Hicks, will kick off the season with a road game against Lutz Steinbrenner (Fla.) on August 14th.