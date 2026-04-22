Former Rutgers standout named St. Joseph Regional (NJ) boys basketball coach

Coming off a tough 2025-26 high school boys basketball season, Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph Regional has been on the search for a new head coach. On Wednesday, the school announced who the next lead man of their program would be.

According to a press release by the school, the Green Knights have tabbed former Morristown Beard head coach Marquis Webb as the program’s next leader. Webb, who was a starter for 4 seasons from 2003-2004 to 2006-2007 at Rutgers, leading Morristown Beard to a 21-5 record last season and also compiled a 74–24 mark while at Paterson (NJ) Eastside.

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“Coach Webb brings a clear vision for sustained success,” St. Joseph Regional athletic director Patrick Kivlehan said in the press release. “His commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the court aligns with the mission and values of St. Joseph Regional.”

Webb was a four-year starter at Rutgers University, where he ranks ninth all-time in career assists (305), No. 12 in career free throw percentage (.785), tied for No. 14 in career steals (117) and No. 33 in career points (1,026). In addition to the aforementioned career ranks, Webb also scored over 1,000 points and was named to the 2006 Defensive All-America Team.

St. Joseph Regional in 2025 finished with a 4-17 record and as the state’s No. 1,063rd ranked team, according to the final New Jersey High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

“We look forward to welcoming Coach Webb to the St. Joseph community,” St. Joseph Regional president Reginald Sainte-Rose said in the release. “Together we will continue to build a program that reflects the school’s tradition, values, and commitment to excellence.”

More about St. Joseph Regional High School

St. Joseph Regional High School, located in Montvale, New Jersey, is a private, all-boys Catholic institution known for academic excellence and championship-level athletics. With a strong emphasis on faith, brotherhood, and leadership, SJR offers rigorous college-preparatory programs and a rich extracurricular life. The Green Knights are celebrated for their success in football and other varsity sports, fostering a proud and spirited school community.