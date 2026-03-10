Former Southern Miss star tabbed as a Mississippi high school football coach

A former Southern Miss star wide receiver/running back is returning back to his old stomping grounds.

According to WDAM’s Scott Kirk, Ocean Springs’ offensive coordinator Tracy Lampley has been named as the next head football coach at his alma mater, Wayne County (Miss.). Lampley played for the War Eagles from 2005-2008 and was a Rivals three-star prospect during his playing days.

BREAKING: A Waynesboro native is coming home.



Former Southern Miss star Tracy Lampley has been named as the new head football coach at Wayne County High School.



Lampley previously served as the offensive coordinator at Ocean Springs. @wdam pic.twitter.com/4oYraCp3o9 — Scott Kirk (@ScottKirkTV) March 9, 2026

Starting all four years at Wayne County, Lampley was one of the state’s best players as he helped lift the War Eagles to the 2006 Class 4A state championship and an undefeated 15-0 season. During his high school days, Lampley compiled 4,495 yards rushing and scored 65 touchdowns.

The running back went on to star at Southern Miss and would make an impact as a freshman, totaling around 1,000 all-purpose yards for the Golden Eagles.

Lampley’s biggest season as a Golden Eagle came in his junior campaign back in 2011 when the offensive dynamo totaled 1,798 all-purpose yards, which included 463 yards rushing, 574 yards receiving, 356 punt return yards and 405 kick return yards. In all, Lampley would finish his collegiate career with around 4,500 all-purpose yards.

Now the former Golden Eagle will be tasked in turning around a War Eagles’ bunch that hasn’t had consecutive winning seasons since 2021-22.

Wayne County this past 2025 season finished with a 4-8 record and as the No. 80 in the state, according to the final Mississippi 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Mississippi high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Magnolia State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Mississippi high school football excitement across the state.