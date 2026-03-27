Former Texas high school football coach has his teaching certificate revoked

A former Texas high school football coach has had his teaching certification revoked. Ishmael Johnson of the Dallas Morning News reported that the Texas Education Agency permanently revoked the license of former Celina High School head coach and athletic director Bill Elliott.

Furthermore, the TEA website states that he cannot reapply for a new certificate. Likewise, the agency placed Elliott (born William Ely Elliott) under its Do Not Hire registry.

In a statement provided to the Dallas Morning News, the Celina ISD stated, “Celina ISD was notified on Friday, March 20, 2026, that Bill Elliott voluntarily surrendered his educator certificate in lieu of a TEA investigation related to an allegation of misconduct from his time as a teacher on or about 1995. This allegation was reported to TEA and not the District.”

The TEA adds educators to the Do Not Hire registry for various reasons, such as criminal homicide, selling and distributing controlled substances, and causing bodily injury to a student. Similarly, possessing or distributing child pornography or having sexual or romantic relationships with a student or a minor are grounds for revoking their teaching license.

Elliott stepped down from his position as a Texas high school football coach following the arrest and investigation into his son, Caleb. The younger Elliott recorded boys in the Moore Middle School locker room. As a result, Caleb Elliott is facing charges of child pornography and sexual performance of a child.

While a third-party investigation revealed that Bill Elliott did not know his son’s alleged criminal actions, he is facing a lawsuit filed by Celina ISD parents for failing to protect students from his son.

After Elliott’s resignation, Celina hired Brent Whitson as athletic director and Marc Bindel as head football coach. Last season, the Bobcats finished 14-1 and suffered their lone loss against Stephenville in the UIL Class 4A Division I state semifinals.