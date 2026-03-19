Former Texas high school quarterback transfers to Mission Viejo (Calif.)

The Mission Viejo Diablos (Calif.) the last four years featured one of the top high school football quarterbacks in the country in Ohio State signee Luke Fahey behind center.

Replacing a player of Fahey’s abilities will be certainly a difficult task, but a Class of 2027 signal caller originally from the Lone Star State will look to try and fill the void for the Diablos.

According to OCVarsity’s Michael Huntley on Wednesday, former Aledo (TX) quarterback Nash McElree has transferred into Mission Viejo. McElree was very briefly at San Juan Hills before he left for California’s No. 7 ranked high school football season, according to the Massey Rankings.

Mission Viejo has a new quarterback. Nash McElree played at Aledo, Texas last season and was briefly at San Juan Hills before transferring to Mission Viejo. Class of 2027 @ocvarsityguy @SteveFryer @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @NashMcelree @PrepRedzoneCA — Michael Huntley (@mikehuntley63) March 18, 2026

Last season, Fahey threw for 3,199 yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions, as the year before the future Buckeye shared time behind center with Drai Trudeau and combined together for 33 touchdowns through the air. For his high school career, Fahey has thrown for 7,021 yards and 68 touchdowns through his four seasons at Mission Viejo.

McElree in his two seasons at Aledo between 2024-25 ended up throwing for 1,331 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Wildcats finished last season with a 14-1 record and No. 8, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mission Viejo High School

Mission Viejo High School, located in Mission Viejo, California, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular activities. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Mission Viejo’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.

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