Former Toledo QB becomes Plant (Fla.) offensive coordinator

One of Plant High School’s (Fla.) own is returning to the Panthers, but this time as a coach.

The Panthers on Monday announced the appointment of former Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason as Plant’s next offensive coordinator under the direction of head coach Hank Brown. Gleason, who played at Plant for his high school career, played five seasons of college football, throwing for over 6,660 yards and 57 touchdowns through the air.

Welcome home @TuckGleason ! Coach Gleason brings high level playing experience, leadership and a passion for mentoring student-athletes on and off the field.

Welcome home @TuckGleason ! Coach Gleason brings high level playing experience, leadership and a passion for mentoring student-athletes on and off the field. 💛🖤🔗#11as1 #noexcuses #alwaysalink pic.twitter.com/FtRVngxpL4 — Plant Panthers Football (@plantpanthersfb) April 20, 2026

In Gleason’s final season playing college ball, the signal caller threw for 2,515 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2025. Gleason followed a long line of talented quarterbacks to have come from the South Tampa school, with the passer starting for the Panthers in 2018 and 2019.

Between the two seasons, Gleason ended up throwing for over 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. Gleason was a three-star quarterback recruit coming out of high school.

The Panthers ended up finishing with a 5-6 record and as the No. 119 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Plant High School

Plant High School, located in Tampa, FL, is renowned for its strong academic and athletic programs. Established in 1927, it has a long history of excellence, offering a comprehensive range of sports and extracurricular activities. The school prides itself on fostering both academic and athletic achievements, with its teams frequently competing at the highest levels. The Panthers have a deep-rooted tradition of sportsmanship and success, particularly in football and basketball.

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