Former UMass head football coach Don Brown now a high school baseball assistant

Former UMass head football coach Don Brown is back coaching in Massachusetts, but it’s not the sport you would think he’d be on the sidelines for.

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According to a Patriot Ledger report, the former Minutemen head coach is now serving as an assistant coach for the Franklin (MA) Franklin High School baseball team with his son, Zach Brown. Per the report, the last time Don Brown coached baseball was back in 1992 when he served as Yale’s interim coach while also being the defensive coordinator for the school.

“I felt like if we were ever going to give it a shot, this would be the time,” Zach said in the report. “Nobody’s guaranteed tomorrow. It’s not like he’s not a baseball coach. He’s a throwback that could really coach anything. It’s fun to see him fully engaged.”

What makes the opportunity a special one for Don, who has over 40 years of college football coaching experience is that the former UMass head coach gets to spend time while coaching his grandson, Jacoby Brown.

“As a grandfather, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Don said about getting to coach his grandson. “I do whatever they ask me. I feel great about it. I’m having some fun.”

The elder Brown coached in two separate stints for the Minutemen from 2004-2008 and 2022-2024 before parting ways with UMass. Brown’s overall record coaching college football is 101-73. Brown’s other two head coaching tenures were at Northeastern and Plymouth State, respectively.

Franklin’s baseball team is currently 10-2 on the season and will take on Canton this afternoon at 3:45 p.m.

More about Franklin High School

Franklin High School, located in the vibrant town of Franklin, MA, is known for academic excellence and a strong sense of community. Offering a wide array of AP and honors courses, FHS supports a rigorous academic environment while emphasizing student engagement through clubs, arts, and athletics. The school’s modern campus fosters innovation and collaboration, preparing students for college, careers, and global citizenship. Home of the Panthers, FHS takes pride in its traditions and achievements.