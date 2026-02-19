Fort Bend Travis (Texas) names Jasper's Kendrick Crumedy new head football coach

Fort Bend ISD named Jasper head coach Kendrick Crumedy the new head football coach of Fort Bend Travis, DCTF’s Matt Stepp reported on Thursday morning.

Crumedy returned to Jasper, his alma mater, in 2022 and spent the previous four seasons as head coach of the Bulldogs. He now heads to Travis to replace Trey Sissom, who retired after a decade in charge of the Tigers.

Under Crumedy, Jasper compiled a 22-24 record across the last four seasons. In 2025, the Bulldogs went 2-8. Before returning to Jasper, Crumedy spent time at Manvel. He confirmed his exit from Jasper via social media on Thursday morning.

In 2025, Fort Bend Travis went 8-3, losing in the first round of the UIL Texas 6A Division I state tournament to Pearland. They won five of their last six games and finished as the No. 214 team in the state, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Under Sissom, Fort Bend Travis finished with a winning record in seven seasons. It went undefeated in the 2019 regular season, but was upset in the first round of the state tournament. Sissom, a Texas A&M graduate, replaced the school’s first longtime head coach, Randy Cunningham, in 2015.

The Tigers were once again potent with the ball in their hands in 2025, eclipsing 40 points in six games. They got especially at the end of the regular season, putting up 47, 44, 55, 55 and 57 points across a five-game winning streak. The Tigers often struggled against impressive offenses too, however. Their defense allowed an average of 30.5 points per game this fall. Pearland won 59-27 in the first round of the playoffs back on Nov. 14.

Fort Bend Travis has produced a pair of NFL Draft picks in wide receivers Hakeem Butler and Parker Washington. The Tigers’ roster last fall featured a pair of Power Four signees in three-star safety Davis Kinney (Arizona State) and three-star cornerback Josiah Vilmael (Kansas State).

