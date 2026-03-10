Four-star safety Karon Eugene transfers to Westgate (Louisiana)

Karon Eugene, the ninth-best safety from the Class of 2027, will be transferring from Catholic High to Westgate (Louisiana) for his senior year. As SI.com’s Mike Coppage reported, Eugene already enrolled at Westgate, a school not far from his previous campus.

He also attended Westgate’s high school basketball playoff game against Neville. Eugene also played varsity basketball at Catholic High.

During his sophomore year, Eugene recorded 8 interceptions, 3 blocked punts, and 2 defensive touchdowns. He helped the Panthers reach the state quarterfinals before losing to Lafayette Christian, ending their season at 13-1.

Karon Eugene, a four-star defensive back from New Iberia, is also the sixth-best prospect in the Louisiana Class of 2027, based on the Rivals Industry Rating. Easton Royal, Elijah Haven, Albert Simien, Ahmad Hudson, and Peyton Houston are ranked ahead of him.

Eugene will be joining a team that finished the 2025 Louisiana high school football season with a 7-5 record. While the Tigers started the season at 1-4, they won six of their last seven. However, their season ended with a 51-13 playoff loss to Ruston.

While Karon Eugene hasn’t committed to a college football program yet, he does have some offers. The 6-foot-2 safety has offers from Houston, Texas A&M, UTSA, Ohio State, USC, Arizona State, Michigan, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, and Purdue. LSU is also interested in him, given that he’s from the state.

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Louisiana, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.