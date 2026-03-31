Freeport (Fla.) football announces new head coach

Freeport (Fla.) football head coaching vacancy was one of the last remaining opening positions in Florida’s Panhandle. On Monday, the Bulldogs announced who will be the next leader of their football program.

According to a report by the Northwest Florida Daily News’ Seth Stringer, Freeport has tabbed two-time state champion Bobby Johns as the next head football coach. Johns served the last eight years on the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) board of directors.

“He brings a wealth of experience, he’s a winner and what struck me is that he’s willing to work just as hard, if not harder than our players to accomplish what we need,” Freeport principal Donna Simmons said via the report. “And he will be a great transition for us into the new facilities managing all the sports we have here with his experience too. I think Bobby Johns’ feet are going to hit the campus and we’re not going to miss a beat.”

Selected from a pool of around 40 applicants, Johns has a deep background when it comes to coaching Florida high school football. Compiling an overall record of 217-104 during his high school coaching career, Johns has notched 37 playoff wins, reached the state Final Four six times and led nine different schools to the playoffs. Among Johns’ previous stops are Baker County, Blountstown, Columbia and Wewahitchka, respectively.

Johns replaces Shaun Arntz, who was at the helm of the Bulldogs for nearly a decade, compiling an overall record of 41-53 from 2017-2025. The best two-year stretch Freeport had under Arntz was in 2019-2020 when the team won 10 games and finished above the .500 mark both seasons.

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 5-5 record and finishing at No. 389 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

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