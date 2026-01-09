Frisco Heritage (Texas) football loses HC John Fish after one season

Frisco Heritage (Texas) football will have a new head coach for the second season in a row.

The Coyotes hired John Fish from Woodrow Wilson in Dallas ahead of the 2025 season. After a 2-8 campaign this fall, Fish has now accepted a new role within Frisco ISD, according to DCTF’s Matt Stepp.

Fish replaced Kenneth Gilchrist, who left Heritage after seven years to become the inaugural head coach of Prosper Richland.

The 2025 campaign was not kind to the Coyotes. They allowed 45.3 points per game and went on a seven-game skid after winning their season-opener over Greenville, 49-27.

Back in 2014, Heritage won 10 games and made a run into the third round of the playoffs. It has been chasing that successful of a season since. The Coyotes haven’t won more than six games since that 2014 campaign.

They began to trend in the right direction in Gilchrist’s final three years at the helm, going 18-14 from 2022-24. After Fish’ one season in charge, they’ll now look to get back on track under a new head coach in 2026.

This story will be updated.

