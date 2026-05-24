Gainesville (FL) Buchholz football reveals 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the North Central Florida region (Alachua, Baker, Levy, Marion counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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A team that’s always in the playoff mix come November are the Gainesville (Fla.) F. W. Buchholz Bobcats, which just recently released their 2026 schedule. The Bobcats were knocking on the door again, trying to reach the 6A state championship game but fell to state finalist West Broward.

Buchholz will have a chance to a state championship contending team once again as they return 2028 three-star quarterback Andrew Whittemore and wide receivers Marquel Brooks, Camron Fuse. The Bobcats will have one of the state’s bigger offensive line units, led by 2027 three-star Bryce Daniels (6’4, 320), who transferred in from Starke (Fla.) Bradford.

The full F.W. Buchholz 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at Lake Mary (Fla.), 7 p.m. – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – at Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Gainesville (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Gainesville (Fla.) Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Ocala (Fla.) West Port, 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 24 – Ocala (Fla.) Forest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 – at Alachua (Fla.) Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School, 7 p.m.

For this Fall we mixed in some familiar foes with some fresh challengers. New district, same goals. #GoCats pic.twitter.com/J1SWOTkOLu — Buchholz HS Football (@BuchholzFB) May 22, 2026

The Bobcats ended this past season with a 13-2 record and finishing at No. 17 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings

More about F.W. Buchholz High School

F. W. Buchholz High School, located in Gainesville, Florida, is a public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. The school offers a variety of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. Buchholz’s athletic teams frequently achieve regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and prepared for future success.

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