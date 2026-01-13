Gainesville (Ga.) football could be forced to vacate Class 5A state semifinal victory

Gainesville Red Elephants (Ga.) could be back in hot water with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) once again, according to a report by SCORE Atlanta on Monday evening.

Per the report, the Red Elephants could be forced to forfeit the GHSA Class 5A state semifinal win against Rome, 37-6 decision, due to playing an ineligible player. Gainesville will have a chance to appeal, but if the penalty stands, the Red Elephants would have to forfeit the win to Rome and be subjected to a $1,000 fine.

Gainesville went through a tumultuous 2025 season, which was highlighted when the GHSA previously suspended 39 players after the conclusion of an investigation into a sideline-clearing brawl took place in the third quarter of a Class AAAAA second round playoff contest between the Gainesville and Brunswick.

The GHSA eventually allowed Gainesville to proceed through the Class 5A playoffs and permitted use of the 39 players, with the Red Elephants then going on to defeat Langston Hughes and Rome en route to the state championship game.

This off-season has already taken off for the Red Elephants as they saw former head coach Josh Niblett leave for a coaching position at Colorado University under Deion Sanders and Gainesville ended up hiring Santavious Bryant, the former lead man at Grayson.

Gainesville finished No. 7 in the final 2025 Georgia high school football rankings.

More about Gainesville High School

