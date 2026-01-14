Gainesville (Ga.) forced to vacate Class 5A state semifinal win

It’s official: The Gainesville Red Elephants (Ga.) are being forced to vacate their GHSA Class 5A state semifinal victory over Rome from last month.

According to a report by SCORE Atlanta Tuesday evening, the Red Elephants will be forced to vacate their 37-6 win over the Wolves in the 5A state semifinals last month due to use of an ineligible player.

The report states that photo evidence proved that Gainesville knowingly used an ineligible player during the victory over Rome en route to reaching the 5A state championship game. The Red Elephants ended up losing in the 5A state title game to Thomas County Central, 62-21.

Gainesville went through a tumultuous 2025 season, which was highlighted when the GHSA previously suspended 39 players after the conclusion of an investigation into a sideline-clearing brawl took place in the third quarter of a Class AAAAA second round playoff contest between the Gainesville and Brunswick.

The GHSA eventually allowed Gainesville to proceed through the Class 5A playoffs and permitted use of the 39 players, with the Red Elephants then going on to defeat Langston Hughes and Rome en route to the state championship game. That up and down season was the prelude to Gainesville’s news-filled off-season.

The Red Elephants have already seen former head coach Josh Niblett leave for a coaching position at Colorado University under Deion Sanders and Gainesville ended up hiring Santavious Bryant, the former lead man at Grayson.

Gainesville finished No. 7 in the final 2025 Georgia high school football rankings.

More about Gainesville High School

Gainesville High School, located in Gainesville, Georgia, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Gainesville’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

